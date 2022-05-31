Alibaba, Baidu gains highlight advances for Chinese Internet stocks

Chinese tech stocks started the week on a mostly upbeat note as the likes of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Weibo (WB) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) all rose, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) got some positive sentiment from Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang.

In a research note Tuesday, Chiang raised his price target on Baidu's (BIDU) stock to $156 a share on the grounds that the company should continue to show more signs of recovery following an upbeat quarterly report last week. Chiang said such a recovery would also depend on larger economic issues and the COVID-19 situation.

Baidu (BIDU) shares were up by 4% as trading progressed, Tuesday.

Among other Chinese Internet and tech companies, Joyy Inc.(YY) shares climbed 6.5% ahead of its quarterly results after the market close. Meanwhile, Weibo (WB) edged up by 0.7%, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (PDD) each rose 4.5% and JD.com (JD) shares were up by almost 6%.

Alibaba (BABA) shares climbed more than 3% as Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil said the Chinese Internet giant "saw some improvement in supply chain disruptions and consumer behavior" during May. Alibaba (BABA) added to big gains it scored last week following its upbeat quarterly results.