Gap falls as price target lowered to $12 at B. Riley, Cowen

May 31, 2022 2:11 PM ETGPSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • B. Riley analyst Susan Anderson lowered the firm's price target on Gap (GPS -3.5%) to $12 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
  • Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the firm's price target to $12 from $16 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst said a combination of supply chain delays missed execution on assortments rising costs and waning lower-end consumer sentiment drove its Q1 miss and lower 2022 guidance.
  • The expectations will likely reset and the company could be in a position to beat and raise but he sees risks with slower than expected product turnaround, consumer demand and the promotional environment.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says Hold.
