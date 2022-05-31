Gap falls as price target lowered to $12 at B. Riley, Cowen
May 31, 2022 2:11 PM ETGPSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- B. Riley analyst Susan Anderson lowered the firm's price target on Gap (GPS -3.5%) to $12 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q1 results.
- Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the firm's price target to $12 from $16 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
- The analyst said a combination of supply chain delays missed execution on assortments rising costs and waning lower-end consumer sentiment drove its Q1 miss and lower 2022 guidance.
- The expectations will likely reset and the company could be in a position to beat and raise but he sees risks with slower than expected product turnaround, consumer demand and the promotional environment.
