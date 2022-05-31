Snap price target lowered at Vertical Group and Credit Suisse on Q2 guidance cut
May 31, 2022 2:27 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As the macroeconomic environment deteriorated faster than anticipated, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has lowered the revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook last week and expects it to come in below the low end of Q2 2022 guidance range provided on April 21.
- The company has forecasted a return to 20%-plus revenue growth (between 20-25%) and adjusted EBITDA between break-even and $50M.
- Vertical Group downgraded Snap to Negative from Buy as near term growth is poised to disappoint.
- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju lowered the price target on the stock to $59 from $77 and maintains an Outperform rating. The company is preannouncing before the final month of Q2 without providing guard rails speaks to the open-ended nature of the downside risk to estimates and clouds visibility into the second half of 2022, Ju adds.
- As per SEC filing filed last week on May 23, the company expects to see strong engagement across Snapchat, and continue to see significant opportunities to grow average revenue per user over the long term.
- Last week, KeyCorp dropped their target price to $27 from $45 and set an overweight rating on the stock; Bank of America lowered their target price from to $30 from $50 and set a buy rating on the stock; JMP Securities cut their target price to $45 from $50 and set a market outperform rating.
- SNAP lost around 38% over a week.