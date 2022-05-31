Farfetch closes on equity investment in Neiman Marcus
May 31, 2022 2:12 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH -6.1%) announced that it closed on its $200M equity investment in Neiman Marcus.
- Neiman Marcus is expected to use the funds to accelerate the chain's growth plans and innovation plans by boosting its technology and digital capabilities.
- Farfetch's (FTCH) investment is said to demonstrate its confidence in the Neiman Marcus omnichannel strategy. The two companies plan to partner together on revolutionizing the luxury customer experience.
- In addition to the minority investment, Farfetch (FTCH) and Neiman Marcus negotiated a commercial agreement in which the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile application will be re-platformed. Additionally, Neiman Marcus is committed to using select FPS modules, including foundational international services.