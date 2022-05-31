Bausch + Lomb attracts bull rating from BofA in first ratings look

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) landed a Buy rating from Bank of America after the analyst quiet period on the stock ended.

The firm thinks BLCO has been playing catchup after a period of underinvestment when it was just a division of Bausch Health.

"Several recent product launches and a robust, exciting pipeline targeting higher-growth areas should close the competitive gap in our view, leading to faster growth and improving margins," noted BofA.

On valuation, BofA pointed out that the current discount to peers presents an attractive risk/reward opportunity on the expectation sales from new products to ramp in the coming quarters.

BofA's price objective of $23 implies that BLCO can trade at 12X the 2023 EBITDA estimate, which is also a meaningful discount to its eye health peers ALC (16.4X) and COO (16.8X). The discount is seen as justified due to BLCO's slower growth and lower margins relative to peers

