Cardio Diagnostics to go public through deal with Mana Capital Acquisition

May 31, 2022 2:44 PM ETMana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQ), MAAQUHSCSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Close-up Shot of a Monitor With EKG Data. Male Athlete Runs on a Treadmill with Electrodes Attached to His Body while Sport Scientist Holds Tablet and Supervises EKG Status in the Background.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cardio Diagnostics agreed to go public through a deal with Mana Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAQ).
  • The combined company is expected to have an approximate post-transaction equity market capitalization of $175 million assuming no redemptions, according to a statement. Cardio Diagnostics is expected to have approximately $10 million in gross proceeds raised in 2022 from common stock equity investors prior to closing.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year. Cardio Diagnostics, founded in 2017, is a biotechnology company that says it makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise.
  • The Benchmark Company is serving as the financial advisor to Mana; Becker & Poliakoff LLP is serving as legal advisor to Mana. Shartsis Friese LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cardio Diagnostics.
  • The Cardio Diagnostics deal comes after Medical device maker Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) filed earlier this month to raise around $10M through an initial public offering.
