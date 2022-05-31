Cardio Diagnostics to go public through deal with Mana Capital Acquisition
May 31, 2022 2:44 PM ETMana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQ), MAAQUHSCSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cardio Diagnostics agreed to go public through a deal with Mana Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAQ).
- The combined company is expected to have an approximate post-transaction equity market capitalization of $175 million assuming no redemptions, according to a statement. Cardio Diagnostics is expected to have approximately $10 million in gross proceeds raised in 2022 from common stock equity investors prior to closing.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year. Cardio Diagnostics, founded in 2017, is a biotechnology company that says it makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise.
- The Benchmark Company is serving as the financial advisor to Mana; Becker & Poliakoff LLP is serving as legal advisor to Mana. Shartsis Friese LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cardio Diagnostics.
