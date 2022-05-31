GameStop Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
May 31, 2022 2:45 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.22 (-171.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Return of Meme Stocks: On May 25, shares of the Texas-based video game retailer- GME- shot over 29% upward on social media interest. While trading volume was light, a tick upward in short interest and borrowing rates recently increased attention to the stock and the potential for another squeeze.
- To get the meme stock ball rolling, AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock recorded a 18% gain on Friday, its biggest gain in two months, on volume nearly 80% higher than normal. Tom Cruise action film Top Gun: Maverick became one of the many reasons for investor optimism.
- Digital Wallet Launch: The GameStop Wallet is described as a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that will also enable transactions on GameStop’s (GME) NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year.
- Its digital asset wallet will allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers.
- Ratings: "Sell"
- Wall Street analysts, on an average, have given a Sell rating to GameStop, same as Seeking Alpha Authors and Quant Rating System.
- On May 12, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged a warning on GME at the high risk of performing badly, citing inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks