GameStop Q1 2023 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?

May 31, 2022 2:45 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.22 (-171.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+3.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, GME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Return of Meme Stocks: On May 25, shares of the Texas-based video game retailer- GME- shot over 29% upward on social media interest. While trading volume was light, a tick upward in short interest and borrowing rates recently increased attention to the stock and the potential for another squeeze.
  • To get the meme stock ball rolling, AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock recorded a 18% gain on Friday, its biggest gain in two months, on volume nearly 80% higher than normal. Tom Cruise action film Top Gun: Maverick became one of the many reasons for investor optimism.
  • Digital Wallet Launch: The GameStop Wallet is described as a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that will also enable transactions on GameStop’s (GME) NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the company’s fiscal year.
  • Its digital asset wallet will allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers.
  • Ratings: "Sell"
  • Wall Street analysts, on an average, have given a Sell rating to GameStop, same as Seeking Alpha Authors and Quant Rating System.
  • On May 12, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged a warning on GME at the high risk of performing badly, citing inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.