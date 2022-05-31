Ascend Wellness to sue federal government over cannabis policies -- Marijuana Moment
May 31, 2022 2:52 PM ETTerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF), CURLF, AAWHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) CEO Abner Kurtin said he has hired a power law firm to sue the federal government over what he considers unconstitutional policies that negatively impact multi-state operators, Marijuana Moment reported.
- Kurtin told the marijuana news site that at least six other MSOs are considering joining several legal actions.
- One would try to bar the federal government from impacting intrastate cannabis commerce and contest the constitutionality of the Controlled Substances Act. Another challenges a tax statute that prohibits marijuana-involved businesses from taking advantage of tax benefits available to other industries.
- Kurtin said Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) are among MSOs weighing joining the effort.
- Boies Schiller Flexner is the firm slated to mount the legal actions.
- Kurtin added he sees legal filings occurring in the next couple of months.
