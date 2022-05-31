Ascend Wellness to sue federal government over cannabis policies -- Marijuana Moment

May 31, 2022

  • Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH) CEO Abner Kurtin said he has hired a power law firm to sue the federal government over what he considers unconstitutional policies that negatively impact multi-state operators, Marijuana Moment reported.
  • Kurtin told the marijuana news site that at least six other MSOs are considering joining several legal actions.
  • One would try to bar the federal government from impacting intrastate cannabis commerce and contest the constitutionality of the Controlled Substances Act. Another challenges a tax statute that prohibits marijuana-involved businesses from taking advantage of tax benefits available to other industries.
  • Kurtin said Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) are among MSOs weighing joining the effort.
  • Boies Schiller Flexner is the firm slated to mount the legal actions.
  • Kurtin added he sees legal filings occurring in the next couple of months.
