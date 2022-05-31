Blackstone nears deal to acquire drug research services firm Advarra for $5B
May 31, 2022 2:49 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)ANTMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX), the giant private equity firm, is close to an agreement to acquire drug research services company Advarra from Genstar Capital through a transaction valued at ~$5B, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- No final decision has been made and the deal could still fall apart, they told Bloomberg. But if the efforts succeed, an announcement of the deal could be made in coming days.
- Advarra is the largest integrated provider of Institutional Review Board services covering more than 3,500 health systems, cancer centers, academic medicals centers, and investigators, according to the company's website.
- Genstar Capital acquired Advarra from Linden Capital Partners in July 2019.
- In April 2021, Blackstone (BX) and K Health formed a joint venture, backed by Anthem (ANTM), to help increase access to healthcare services in the U.S.