EV battery swapping provider Gogoro shares jump 26%

May 31, 2022 2:53 PM ETGGRBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

EV battery swapping provider Gogoro (GGR) stock shot up 26% in afternoon trading Tuesday.

Shares of Taiwan company, which also produces electric scooters, opened at $4.20, hitting a peak of $6.12 in early afternoon trading. The stock recently changed hands at $5.31, up 26%, at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET.

Gogoro went public on April 5 following a merger with SPAC Poema Global Holdings, with shares climbing 10% during their debut session to close at $14.02.

Poema and Gogoro announced plans to merge in September through a deal that valued Gogoro at around $2.35B.

