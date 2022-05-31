KE Holdings rockets 14% post Q1 results, despite gross margin, guidance takes a dip
May 31, 2022 2:57 PM ETBEKEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (BEKE +14.5%) rallies as Q1 shows net revenues beating estimates by $230M to $1.98B.
- Gross transaction value was $92.4B, a decrease of 45.2% year-over-year. GTV of existing home transactions was $59B, a decrease of 44.5% year-over-year.
- Number of stores was 45,777 as of March 31, 2022, a 6% increase from one year ago.
- Number of active stores was 42,994 as of March 31, 2022, a 4.3% decrease from one year ago.
- Number of agents was 427,379 as of March 31, 2022, a 19.1% decrease from one year ago. Number of active agents was 381,799 as of March 31, 2022, a 20.3% decrease from one year ago.
- Mobile monthly active users averaged 39.7M compared to 48.5M last year.
- Gross margin was 17.7% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 23.3% in the same period of 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, the combined balance of the Co.’s cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to $7.9B.
- Business Outlook: Q2 2022 Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB10B and RMB10.5B, representing a decrease of ~56.6% to 58.6% from the same quarter of 2021.
- Previously: KE Holdings Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.08 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.98B beats by $230M (May 31)