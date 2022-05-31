Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -2.5% in Tuesday's trading while shares of most oil producers are rising, after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro floated the idea of splitting the state-controlled company into pieces as a prelude to privatizing it.

"The privatization of Petrobras takes at least four years. There is an idea of slicing up" the company, Bolsonaro reportedly said in a recorded interview aired on Radio Massa.

Bolsonaro, running for re-election later this year, also reiterated his opposition to Petrobras' (PBR) policy of raising fuel prices in line with the international market, saying the company is not fulfulling its "social function" as outlined in Brazil's constitution.

In a first step towards a potential privatization, Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry on Monday formalized a request to include Petrobras (PBR) in the country's Investment Partnerships Program.

Petrobras (PBR) shares fell sharply last week after Bolsonaro's CEO change renewed fears of political intervention at the company in a presidential election year.