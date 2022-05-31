MEG Energy - brink of bankruptcy to buyback in record time

May 31, 2022 By: Nathan Allen

  • No company personifies the turnaround in energy markets quite like MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF); Thursday the company kicked off its share buyback program with the purchase of 4.3m shares.
  • The company had announced approval of the buyback during Q1 results, with the TSE authorizing the repurchase of 10% of shares outstanding.
  • Following the Saudi / Russia oil price war (USO) in 2020, MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF) shares traded down to 88c; Tuesday, the stock traded for over $17 / share.
  • The company posted record cash flow in Q1, generating C$499m in free cash flow during the quarter, (~10% of market cap); in all likelihood Q2 results will significantly exceed Q1, as the sector and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) prepare for what are sure to be remarkable earnings.
