American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) said on Monday its Southwestern Electric Power Company subsidiary announced plans to seek regulatory approval for three new renewable energy projects totaling 999 MW, representing a $2.2B investment.

SWEPCO (AEP) said it would ask for approval from regulators in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas to acquire the 200 MW Mooringsport solar project in Louisiana; the 200.6 MW Diversion wind project in Texas; and the 598.4 MW Wagon Wheel wind project in Oklahoma.

Following state regulatory approvals, the company said it will file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval to transfer the projects from Invenergy, which is developing the three projects.

In February, SWEPCO (AEP) announced plans to add 72.5 MW of solar energy through a power purchase agreement with the proposed Rocking R Solar project in Louisiana.