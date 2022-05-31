Taco Bell aims to permanently add Mexican Pizza to its menu by fall

May 31, 2022 3:33 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments

Taco Bell To Hand Out Free Tacos And Donate Funds To Childhood Hunger Campaign

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Taco Bell is seeing red-hot demand for its Mexican Pizza menu item following its re-introduction a few weeks ago.

The restaurant chain disclosed that customer orders for Mexican Pizza were 700% higher than the last time it was on the menu. CNBC reported that a single restaurant in Roseville, California took down more than 1,000 Mexican Pizza orders in one day. Taco Bell has a partnership with rapper Doja Cat that may be helping to spread the word.

With availability now limited due to a shortage of some ingredients, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM +1.5%) said that it is working with suppliers to get the item back on its menu permanently by this fall.

Taco Bell saw system sales grow 8% in Q1, driven by 5% unit growth and 5% same-store sales growth. Taco Bell U.S. system sales were up 7%, driven by 2% unit growth and 5% same-store sales growth

Dig into the last Yum Brands earnings call for more details on the plans for Taco Bell.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.