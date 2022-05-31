Taco Bell is seeing red-hot demand for its Mexican Pizza menu item following its re-introduction a few weeks ago.

The restaurant chain disclosed that customer orders for Mexican Pizza were 700% higher than the last time it was on the menu. CNBC reported that a single restaurant in Roseville, California took down more than 1,000 Mexican Pizza orders in one day. Taco Bell has a partnership with rapper Doja Cat that may be helping to spread the word.

With availability now limited due to a shortage of some ingredients, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM +1.5%) said that it is working with suppliers to get the item back on its menu permanently by this fall.

Taco Bell saw system sales grow 8% in Q1, driven by 5% unit growth and 5% same-store sales growth. Taco Bell U.S. system sales were up 7%, driven by 2% unit growth and 5% same-store sales growth

Dig into the last Yum Brands earnings call for more details on the plans for Taco Bell.