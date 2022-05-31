New 'Stranger Things' crushes Netflix's opening-view record

May 31, 2022 3:35 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments

Netflix"s "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

A heavily anticipated new season of Stranger Things made the episodes the most-watched in a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opening week ever by far, as a long U.S. Memorial Day weekend offered subscribers ample time to binge the hit program.

Netflix's (NFLX) Tuesday Top 10 list had the fourth season of the throwback horror-mystery at No. 1 with 286.79 million hours viewed. That total was broken out from other seasons of the show: Stranger Things at No. 3 (38.05 million hours), Stranger Things 2 at No. 5 (22.21 million hours) and Stranger Things 3 at No. 4 (24.29 million hours).

That weeklong chart was dominated by Stranger Things after just a few days of release, as Netflix (NFLX) sought a holiday-weekend content drop to take advantage of pent-up demand for new episodes.

Netflix

And the season's debut easily topped its previous record-holding English-language series premiere: Season 2 of Bridgerton streamed 193 million hours in its opener.

The show's splash is rippling out even beyond Netflix: The Hollywood Reporter notes that the 1985 Kate Bush song Running Up That Hill, featured in the new Stranger Things season, has hit No. 1 on Apple's iTunes and No. 2 on Spotify's U.S. chart.

Netflix shares closed Tuesday with a gain of 1.2%, at $197.44.

In Nielsen's most recent ratings, covering the end of April, Netflix was riding high with the last episodes of Ozark leading it to beat other services in viewership.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.