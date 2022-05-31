The recessionary risk, COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine could force the global pharmaceutical industry to cut drug prices, Takeda (NYSE:TAK) Chief Executive Christophe Weber said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

Weber pointed out that government budgets have increasingly come under pressure this year due to expenditure related to multiple crises such as the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and investments related to climate change.

“Energy and food costs, together with supply chain constraints, have led to significantly higher inflation and economists are pointing to a heightened risk of a looming recession, particularly as the forces driving inflation show no signs of abating,” Weber argued.

“This perfect storm scenario will have an impact on investment in innovation and could accelerate downward pressure on drug pricing,” he added.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman agrees. "Depending on the state of any recession, if there is a big strain on government budgets, then you could see increased pricing pressure," he argued.

Drug prices have trended lower in major pharmaceutical markets in recent years except in the U.S., according to an analysis from the consultancy, GlobalData.

In 2017 – 2021, the list prices of patented drugs surged in the U.S. by an average of about 18% per year compared to the 2% – 9% annual decline in five of the six largest pharmaceutical markets — Japan, Germany, Australia, Spain, and France.

In the first few weeks of 2022, the U.S. drugmakers raised the list prices of prescription medicines by an average of ~7%, data from software vendor Rx Savings Solutions indicated in January.