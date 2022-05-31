Activists in SpartanNash proxy fight get mixed endorsements from advisers

The activists trying to get board seats on food distributor SpartanNash's (NASDAQ:SPTN) board received mixed endorsements from two of the most influential proxy advisers.

Proxy adviser ISS recommended that SpartanNash (SPTN) holders vote for two of the three nominees of activists Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings, according to a statement. ISS recommended votes in favor of activist nominees Michael Lewis and John Fleming.

Rival Proxy firm Glass Lewis recommended that holders vote for all of SpartnanNash's nominees, according to a press release. The holder vote will take place at SPTN's annual meeting on June 9.

Activists Macellum and Ancora, which owns about 4.5% of the company's shares, in March nominated three directors to the SpartanNash (SPTN) and pushed the food distributor to start a review of strategic alternatives. SpartanNash has argued that its board was refreshed with three new appointees in February and five new directors in last five years.

SpartanNash (SPTN) also earlier this month said it has received no takeover offers after a Reuters report that United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Oak Street Real Estate Capital were said to be separately working on bids for the food distributor.