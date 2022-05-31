DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG -7.9%) fell sharply on Tuesday with investors still concerned over the company's profitability track.

The question of funding current losses could be heightened with the prospect of California legalizing online sports betting incrementally increasing. It is unclear if new market entries in California and other locations could push the company to raising funds through an equity offering.

Jefferies thinks the equity raise concerns may be overstated.

Analyst David Katz: "We expect some industry-wide rationalization of marketing spend and the potentially favorable legislative structure and tax rate, a CA launch could burn $200-250M for DKNG in the first six months and drop meaningfully thereafter, which would leave $300-600M by our estimates, at its trough. Moreover, Mgt. indicates its ability to manage the burn rates such that it would be highly unlikely to have to raise capital, which contradicts the current Street narrative."

Earlier in the day, Citi cut its price target on DKNG to $28 from $35.