Salesforce.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.04, revenue of $7.41B beats by $30M
May 31, 2022 4:09 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Salesforce.com press release (NYSE:CRM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $7.41B (+24.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- First quarter GAAP operating margin was 0.3%. First quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 17.6%.
- Shares -1%.
- Q2 Guidance: Initiates Second Quarter FY23 Revenue Guidance of $7.69 Billion to $7.70 Billion, up ~21% Year-Over-Year, vs. consensus of $7.77B; Non-GAAP EPS expected between $1.01 - $1.02 vs. consensus of $1.14
- FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected between $31.7 - $31.8 Billion vs. consensus of $32.06B; Non-GAAP ESP of $4.74- $4.76 vs. consensus of $4.66.
- Raises FY23 GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to ~3.8% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance to ~20.4%