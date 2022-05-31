Digital Turbine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39, revenue of $184.14M

May 31, 2022 4:10 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Digital Turbine press release (NASDAQ:APPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39.
  • Revenue of $184.14M (+93.7% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 was $50.4 million, representing an increase of 124% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of $22.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Q1 Outlook: Revenue of between $183 million and $187 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $49 million and $51 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.34 to $0.35, based on approximately 105 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 25% on Non-GAAP adjusted net income.
  • Shares -13.69%.
