ChargePoint Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.06, revenue of $81.63M beats by $5.58M

May 31, 2022 4:11 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ChargePoint Holdings press release (NYSE:CHPT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $81.63M (+101.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.58M.
  • Achieved record growth in Europe with 67% sequential quarterly revenue growth.
  • Over 188,000 activated ports under management as of April 30, with approximately 57,000 in Europe.
  • Fortified balance sheet with $300 million cash raise from convertible notes offering.
  • Confirms full-year revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million for fiscal year 2023, Non-GAAP gross margin of 22% to 26%, Non-GAAP operating expenses of $350 million to $370 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 50% as compared to the prior year.
  • Shares -6.88%.
