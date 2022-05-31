Why did KE Holdings stock soar today? Q1 revenue beats, stock buyback planned
May 31, 2022 4:16 PM ETBEKEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- After months of volatility in the Chinese real estate market, KE Holdings jumped 16% in Tuesday trading after its Q1 revenue fell less than feared and the company proposed to buy up to $1B of its American depositary shares over the next year.
- Stock prices often rise when companies announce plans to repurchase shares because that will give the remaining shareholders a higher percentage stake in the company without purchasing any more shares.
- Q1 net revenue of $2.0B dropped 39% Y/Y, but exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.75B.
- Q1 adjusted net income of RMB 28M (US$4M) plunged from RMB 1.50B in the year-ago quarter.
