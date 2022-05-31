Facebook parent getting new META ticker June 9
May 31, 2022 4:17 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will finally abandon the ticker symbol that reminds everyone on Facebook - next week.
- The company will change its ticker from FB to META prior to the market open on June 9.
- That change was planned along with a company name change from Facebook to Meta Platforms that the firm announced Oct. 28.
- Shareholders don't need to take action; the stock will still be listed on Nasdaq with an unchanged CUSIP number.