Facebook parent getting new META ticker June 9

May 31, 2022

Meta logo is shown on a device screen

  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will finally abandon the ticker symbol that reminds everyone on Facebook - next week.
  • The company will change its ticker from FB to META prior to the market open on June 9.
  • That change was planned along with a company name change from Facebook to Meta Platforms that the firm announced Oct. 28.
  • Shareholders don't need to take action; the stock will still be listed on Nasdaq with an unchanged CUSIP number.
