HP Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $16.5B beats by $310M
May 31, 2022 4:18 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $16.5B (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- Non-GAAP operating margin of 8.8%
- Second quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $0.5 billion, free cash flow of $0.4 billion
- Shares -3%.
- Guidance: For the fiscal 2022 third quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.91 to $0.96 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.08 vs. consensus of $1.03
- For fiscal 2022, HP is updating its estimate of GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.79 to $3.93 and raising its previous estimate of non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.24 to $4.38 vs. consensus of $4.26