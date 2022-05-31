HP Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.03, revenue of $16.5B beats by $310M

May 31, 2022 4:18 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • HP press release (NYSE:HPQ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $16.5B (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 8.8%
  • Second quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $0.5 billion, free cash flow of $0.4 billion
  • Shares -3%.
  • Guidance: For the fiscal 2022 third quarter, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.91 to $0.96 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.08 vs. consensus of $1.03
  • For fiscal 2022, HP is updating its estimate of GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $3.79 to $3.93 and raising its previous estimate of non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $4.24 to $4.38 vs. consensus of $4.26
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.