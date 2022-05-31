Victoria’s Secret Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.48B beats by $10M

May 31, 2022 4:19 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Victoria’s Secret press release (NYSE:VSCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $1.48B (-4.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • The Company is forecasting second quarter 2022 sales to be up low-single digits to down low-single digits compared to last year’s second quarter 2021 sales of $1.614 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $155 million compared to $202.7 million in 2021. At this forecasted level of operating income, earnings per diluted share are estimated to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.25 compared to earnings per share of $1.71 last year.
  • Shares +4.34%.
