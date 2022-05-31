ChargePoint Holdings falls after posting larger loss than expected

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) fell in after-hours trading after reporting a larger quarterly loss than anticipated.

The company reporte networked charging systems revenue increased 122% year-over-year to $59.6M and subscription revenue was up 63% to $17.6M.

CHPT had over 188,000 activated ports under management at the end of the quarter, with approximately 57,000 in Europe

"Positive first quarter results, despite expected significant headwinds due to global supply constraints, are a testament to the strength of our business," summed up CEO Pasquale Romano on the quarter.

On the balance sheet, CHPT ended the quarter with a cash position of $541M.

Looking ahead, ChargePoint (CHPT) expects Q2 revenue of $96M to $106M vs. $105M consensus and non-GAAP operating expenses of $350M to $370M.

Shares of CHPT were down 3.52% in AH trading to $12.34 following the Q1 earnings report.