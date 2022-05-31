Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY -8.5%) shares fell sharply on Tuesday, just a day ahead of its first quarter earnings release.

Challenges in supply chain issues and inflationary impacts were called out by multiple analysts forecasting the results, with warnings that guidance could prove disappointing.

“Our checks suggest that category dynamics remain favorable, but supply chain disruption will likely continue to serve as a drag on top-line,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Shemesh wrote to clients on Tuesday. “Between this and read-throughs from retail peers reporting higher than expected labor/transportation costs, we are cautious heading into the print (particularly on margins).”

He was not the only analyst with pessimistic premonitions about the quarterly print.

The company is set to report after the market close on Wednesday. Read more on the company’s recent history in terms of measuring up to earnings estimates.