  • Nano cap biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced on Tuesday that its board of directors approved a share repurchase program to buy up to $12.5M worth of its outstanding common stock. Tonix (TNXP) shares added 14% in the post-market after the news.
  • The transaction to repurchase common stock at $0.001 per share par value will be executed through open market operations and in privately negotiated transactions from time to time, the company added.
  • The repurchase program is subject to market conditions, share price, and other factors. Tonix (TNXP) expects to fund the program with its available cash.
  • Tonix (TNXP) is advancing a vaccine candidate named TNX-801 to prevent smallpox and monkeypox. The company shares have added more than 26% over the past five days in part due to concerns over the recent monkeypox outbreak.
