HP rises as Q2 results top estimates, raises low-end of full-year earnings guidance

May 31, 2022 4:29 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)DELL, SSNLFBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares rose in extended-hours trading on Tuesday after the PC maker reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped estimates and raised the low-end of its full-year earnings guidance.

For the period ending April 30, HP (HPQ) earned an adjusted $1.08 per share on $16.5B in sales, aided by $11.5B from personal systems revenue and $4.96B in printing revenue.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $1.05 per share on $11.2B in sales.

HP (HPQ) shares rose slightly more than 2% to $39.73 in extended-hours trading.

Looking ahead, HP (HPQ) said adjusted earnings for the third-quarter are forecast to be between $1.03 and $1.08 per share. It also raised its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings, saying it now expects earnings to be between $4.24 and $4.38 per share, compared to a prior outlook of $4.18 to $4.38 per share.

HP (HPQ) also expects full-year free cash flow to be at least $4.5B, compared to expectations for $4.48B.

HP (HPQ) is scheduled to hold a conference call today to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.

