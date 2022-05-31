Six Flags Entertainment names new CFO
May 31, 2022 4:30 PM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stated Tuesday the company has appointed Gary Mick as its new chief financial officer, June 1, 2022.
- The theme park company told Steve Purtell, who has filled the CFO position on an interim basis since March 2022, will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations and Treasurer.
- Most recently, Mick served as President & CFO of Ice-O-Matic, an Ali Group Company based in Denver, Colorado. Prior to that, he was Group President for Middleby Corporation.
