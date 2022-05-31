First Horizon shareholders approve $13.4B acquisition by TD Bank
May 31, 2022 4:32 PM ETFirst Horizon Corporation (FHN), TDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shareholders voted Tuesday to approve Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE:TD) proposed acquisition of the company.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of TD's 2023 fiscal year subject to U.S. and Canadian regulatory approvals. TD Bank's (TD) fiscal year starts on Nov. 1.
- "Following the completion of the transaction, the combined organization will have immediate scale benefits and be well positioned to create extraordinary value with a shared customer-centric strategy and broader client capabilities," said FHN President and CEO Bryan Jordan.
- In February, TD Bank (TD) agreed to acquire First Horizon (FHN) in all-cash $13.4B deal.