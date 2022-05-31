Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares rose sharply in Tuesday’s extended session after posting stronger-than-expected earnings.

The lingerie retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates by $0.27, and revenue of $1.48B narrowly pushed past expectations. The latter figure was noted as being at the higher end of prior forecasts for the quarter.

"Against the backdrop of significant global headwinds and a challenging inflationary environment, we delivered sales results at the high end of our guidance range and better than expected adjusted earnings per diluted share,” CEO Martin Waters said.

He added that he is exceptionally bullish on the road ahead for the company given the strong “emotional connection” with customers and ability to navigate macroeconomic headwinds.

The company is now forecasting second quarter sales to be up low-single digits to down low-single digits from the prior year while earnings per diluted share are estimated to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.25. While this range tends toward sequential improvement, it remains well below the $1.71 per share reported in the prior year and is slightly light as compared to estimates set at $1.17.

Shares rose over 5% shortly after the report crossed newswires.

Read more about the company’s digital efforts.