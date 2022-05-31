Bank of Canada seen hiking rate by another 50 basis points to tame inflation
May 31, 2022
- The Bank of Canada is expected to boost its key policy rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday to 1.5% as the central bank has said it will take action to combat inflation, which rose to 6.8% in April, Reuters reported.
- Canada's GDP increased at an annualized rate of 3.1% in Q1 2022, less than the analyst consensus of 5.4%, but was close to the Bank of Canada's 3.0% forecast.
- "There is little to deter the Bank from another 50 (basis point) hike tomorrow and likely a further outsized move in July," Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.
- Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group, agreed that big moves are needed. "The economy is overheating and the policy rate is still too low," he said. "It's time for monetary policy to normalize."
- iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) rose 0.6% in Wednesday trading, while the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) also gained 0.6%.
