Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) said on Monday it will defend itself against claims filed in the High Court of England and Wales by Appian Capital Advisory seeking $1.2B in compensation for the termination of the acquisition of two mines in Brazil.

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW) last October agreed to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and the Serrote copper mine in Brazil for $1B in cash and a royalty valued at $218M, but in January the company terminated the deal after a geotechnical event occurred at Santa Rita that was deemed to be material and adverse to the site.

Appian argued that the geotechnical event had a minimal impact on the mine and that such occurrences are expected in mature mining operations.

"Sibanye has improperly relied on the event to avoid its legal obligations and that Sibanye wished to terminate the SPAs [sales and purchase agreements] for commercial reasons unrelated to the geotechnical event," Appian said.

