Veracyte says new data shows immune-checkpoint inhibitor likely to benefit in colorectal cancer therapy
May 31, 2022 4:47 PM ETVeracyte, Inc. (VCYT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) said on Tuesday that new data published in The Lancet Oncology suggested that its Immunoscore Immune Checkpoint assay may identify patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), who are likely to benefit from the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy to standard first-line treatment.
- immune checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug that blocks proteins called checkpoints that are made by some types of immune system cells, such as T cells, and some cancer cells.
- The findings are from phase II trial.
- "AtezoTRIBE is the first to show that the addition of the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab to standard first-line treatment (FOLFOXIRI plus bevacizumab) improved progression-free survival in patients with previously untreated mCRC," said Chiara Cremolini, principal investigator of the trial.
- However, the findings must be confirmed in further prospective studies, said Carlotta Antoniotti, oncologist at the Pisa University Hospital and lead author of the new paper.