Fannie Mae guaranty book of business rises at 3.0% rate in April

May 31, 2022 4:54 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)FMCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA) guaranty book of business grew at a compound annualized rate of 3.0% in April to $4.06T, slower than the 9.7% rate it clocked in March.
  • Regarding credit performance, the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate fell 7 basis point to 0.94% in the month, and the multifamily serious delinquency rate dropped 3 basis points to 0.35%.
  • During April, Fannie Mae issued resecuritizations that were backed by $12.5B in Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) securities. As of April 30, 2022, the company's maximum exposure to FMCC collateral that was included in Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) resecuritizations was $241.4B.
