Intellicheck gets Nasdaq notice on delayed filing of Q1 report

May 31, 2022 4:58 PM ETIntellicheck, Inc. (IDN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) said Tuesday it received a Nasdaq notice that it was not in compliance with listing rules as it did not file its quarterly report for the period ended Mar. 31.
  • IDN has 60 calendar days to file the report with the SEC or submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • The company expects to file the report within the next 10 days.
  • IDN had postponed its earnings conference call to allow for additional time to complete the accounting analysis of its equity compensation program.
