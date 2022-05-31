South Carolina's Public Service Commission on Tuesday denied Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) request to reconsider its previous order blocking the company's plan to accelerate closures of its last six coal-fired power plants in the Carolinas by 2030, Bloomberg reports.

The regulator voted to deny Duke Energy's (DUK) motion for reconsideration, and said it will issue a written order outlining its reasons and findings within 90 days, according to the report.

Several environmental groups also petitioned the South Carolina PSC to reconsider the order.

Duke Energy (DUK) has said it wants to speed up the closures so it can meet its carbon reduction goals, but the PSC ordered it to keep the plants open longer.

Duke Energy (DUK) is "doing a tremendous job generating value for its shareholders despite accelerating capex requirements, negative free cash flow and a high debt load," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.