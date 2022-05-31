Kiora Pharma receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter
May 31, 2022 5:05 PM ETKiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Kiora Pharma (NASDAQ:KPRX) said it had received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule as it failed to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The company said it was unable to complete and file the Form 10-Q by the required due date of May 16 as it was preparing the amended Form 10-K for financial year 2021 and 2020.
- The company's 10-Q has errors in the accounting for certain contingent consideration.
- Under the rules, the Company has 60 days, or until July 25, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.