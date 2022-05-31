FedEx-backed Freightos in deal to go public through SPAC Gesher Acquisition
May 31, 2022 5:05 PM ETGesher I Acquisition Corp. (GIAC)FDXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Freightos, an online global freight booking platform, agreed to a deal to public through SPAC Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIAC) that will value the combined company at about $435 million.
- Freightos, which is backed by Fedex (FDX), also secured $80 million in capital commitments, according to a statement. Other Freightos investors include Qatar Airways, M&G Investments and Composite Analysis Group, an affiliate of Safer Logistics LLC.
- The combined company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "FROS." The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year. Existing Freightos shareholders are expected to own up to 78% of the combined company after funding.
- Other existing Freightos holders include SGX Group (the Singapore Exchange Limited), a number of major airlines, including Qatar Airways, IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines Group, Bob Mylod, who is chairman of Booking Holdings (BKNG) and investors such as Aleph and MoreV.
- The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- In October, Gesher I Acquisition (GIAC) priced a $100M IPO.