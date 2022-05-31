VICI Properties names new investment chief and capital markets VP
May 31, 2022 5:05 PM ET
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) named Kellan Florio senior vice president and chief investment officer and Moira McCloskey vice president of capital markets on Tuesday.
- Florio will be responsible for leading VICI's expansion across experiential real estate investments. He comes to VICI (VICI) from Goldman Sachs (GS), where he spent 15 years in the real estate investment banking group advising public and private companies on more than $100B of mergers, acquisitions, and capital-raising transactions.
- McCloskey will be responsible for leading the REIT's capital market initiatives and expanding its relationships and access to capital across domestic and international debt and equity markets. She joins the company from Bank of America (BAC) Securities where she was a managing director in the Equity Capital Markets group.
- VICI Properties (VICI) closed its acquisition of MGM Growth properties in April, making it the largest owner of hotel and conference real estate in America.