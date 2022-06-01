McDonalds fends off Russia and Carl Icahn. Does a shaky economy make it a buy?

Going into Wednesday's trading, McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had climbed in seven consecutive sessions, rebuilding strength after a rocky May that saw the fast-food giant fend off a proxy fight from Carl Icahn and make the painful decision to permanently withdraw from Russia.

Even with these headwinds and distractions, MCD has held up better than many of its peers amid an overall market disintegration in 2022. With lingering concerns about the overall economy headed into the summer, do the golden arches become a buying opportunity as a defensive play?

Strong Earnings, Despite Russia and Carl Icahn

MCD has had a bumpy ride in 2022. From an all-time high of $271.15 in early January, the stock plunged to a 52-week low of $217.68 in mid-March, dragged down in part by worries about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Shares recovered from there but suffered another swoon in mid-May. This latest slide came as the company announced a final exit from Russia, a move that will cause it to suffer charges of $1.2B to $1.4B.

MCD also faced down a proxy fight from famed activist investor Carl Icahn. Last week, the company was able to prevail in board elections, defeating Icahn's slate of electors.

With its volatile trading, MCD is down about 6% year to date. However, this slide is less than half the approximately 13% drop seen for S&P 500.

Furthermore, MCD has held up better than many of its peers. Wendy's (WEN) has fallen more than 20%, while Yum Brands (YUM) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) are each down about 13%.

In terms of technical analysis, MCD also shows some strength. Share currently sit above its 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the global fast-food chain has continued to execute, despite the macro uncertainty. In late April, the company reported a better-than-expected Q1 report. Even with cost pressures brought on by high inflation, the company beat bottom-line projections. Meanwhile, global comparable sales rose 11.8%.

This strength was led by significant growth overseas. U.S. comparable sales advance just 3.5%, while comparable sales at company-operated stores in international markets showed a 20% advance.

Is MCD a Buy?

Given ongoing inflation and fears of an eventual recession, MCD is well-positioned as a defensive play. As consumers feel the pinch, they tend to look for low-cost alternatives -- including cheap Big Macs and nuggets.

Along these lines, UBS recently named MCD as one of its high-conviction plays in a volatile environment.

"We believe MCD maintains among the better paths to sss outperformance in 2022 and 2023 and beyond, supported by multiple initiatives, defensive positioning in a pressured consumer spending environment, and ongoing investments," UBS said in a note last week.

This bullish take echoes the general sentiment on Wall Street. Of the 36 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 27 have issued positive takes on the stock. This includes 18 Strong Buy ratings and nine Buy recommendations. Meanwhile, eight analysts tagged the stock as a Hold while one listed it as a Sell.

See ratings below:

Quantitative measures present a more neutral view. Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings list MCD as an A+ when it comes to profitability and an A for momentum. However, these ratings are offset by grades of D and D- regarding valuation and profitability. Overall, the Quant Ratings view MCD as a Hold.

For a more detailed view, Seeking Alpha contributor David Trainer sees MCD as a buy with strong upside based on the company’s ability to outperform competitors in challenging environments. At the same time, Bela Lakos lists the stock as a hold, as it appears overvalued to its sector.