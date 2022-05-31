Toll Brothers, Prudential's PGIM form JV for multifamily building in Boston

  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) PGIM Real Estate unit formed another joint venture to develop 34-story, 432-unit multifamily rental community in downtown Boston.
  • The project, which will be the first development of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in Boston, is being financed through a $226M construction loan. The equity and debt were arranged by Toll's (TOL) in-house finance department.
  • Lyra will consist of 376 market-rate and 56 affordable units as well as a 66-space parking garage and bicycle storage space. The apartment units will offer a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, coworking space, pet spa, and rooftop lounge, among other amenities.
  • The building will also feature 5,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
  • Last October, Toll (TOL) and PGIM teamed up to build an apartment complex in Atlanta
