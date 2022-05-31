Cutting some of the gains they posted during last week's rebound, the major U.S. equity averages posted modest losses on Tuesday. The decline followed a choppy session, with investors searching for signs as to what will happen next on Wall Street.

Despite the overall uncertainty, China-based electric vehicle stocks received a bid. Thanks to a reduction in COVID restrictions in the country, stocks like Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) all saw gains.

Elsewhere, merger deals and earnings reports provided major catalysts. Catchmark (CTT) rallied on a deal to combine with PotlatchDeltic (PCH). Meanwhile, a merger agreement with Yamana Gold (AUY) sent shares of Gold Fields (GFI) reeling.

On the earnings side, Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) plunged to a new 52-week low on weak quarterly results. At the same time, a narrower-than-expected loss allowed Borr Drilling (BORR) to rally to a fresh 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

The loosening of COVID restrictions in China gave a boost to the country's electric vehicle sector. The news prompted hope that the companies would be able to return to normal production schedules.

With a decline in positive COVID cases lately, Shanghai is now scheduled to resume public transportation this week. At the same time, authorities have given a green light to some workers in Beijing to return to offices.

Bolstered by the news, Nio (NIO) was among the biggest gainers in the group, rising by about 5%. XPeng (XPEV) climbed about 4%, while Li Auto (LI) advanced more than 3%.

Standout Gainer

A merger deal triggered a massive advance in Catchmark (CTT), with the stock soaring 42% on the day.

The rally followed an agreement to combine with PotlatchDeltic (PCH). The all-stock deal calls for each CTT share to be exchanged for 0.23 shares of PCH.

The transaction is meant to create a stronger and more diverse integrated timber REIT. The combined company will have an enterprise value of more than $5B.

CTT jumped $3.50 to close at $11.79, returning to levels last seen in October. PCH slipped on the news, falling $3.56 to finish at $52.46.

Standout Loser

Gold Fields (GFI) suffered selling pressure after the company agreed to an all-stock deal to acquire Yamana Gold (AUY). The merger agreement sparked a 23% drop in the stock.

Under the deal, South African mining firm GFI will exchange 0.6 shares of its stock for each share of Canada's AUY. Following the transaction, which is valued at $6.7B, AUY shareholders will control 39% of the combined firm.

GFI plunged $2.85 to close at $9.34. With the retreat, the stock renewed a slide that began in mid-April, recording its lowest close since early November.

Boosted by the news, AUY ticked up 19 cents to close at $5.36.

Notable New High

The release of quarterly results prompted a rally in Borr Drilling (BORR), sending the stock to a new 52-week high. Shares climbed about 11% during the session.

The operator of oil rigs announced red ink for its latest quarter. However, the loss was not as wide as analysts had projected. Revenue jumped 69% from last year.

BORR finished Tuesday's trading at $5.57, rising 53 cents on the day. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $5.77.

The latest advance built on gains posted earlier in the year. The stock has climbed almost 160% since the end of 2021.

Notable New Low

Kirkland’s (KIRK) lost ground following the release of a disappointing quarterly report. The stock retreated almost 15% on the news, falling to a new 52-week low.

The retailer reported a loss for Q1 that nearly doubled the amount analysts had predicted. Revenue also fell short of projections, dropping about 16% from last year.

The company attributed the weak results to macro headwinds, leading to a drop in demand for home décor and furnishings. The firm pointed to supply chain issues, higher costs, rising interest rates and geopolitical conflicts.

Hurt by the earnings news, KIRK plunged 99 cents to close at $5.79. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $5.64.

Looking longer-term, shares have been falling since November. KIRK has declined about 72% in the past six months.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.