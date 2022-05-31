The Federal Aviation Administration has rejected Boeing's (NYSE:BA) request to perform certain regulatory tasks on its own for the standard five-year period, keeping the company under closer government oversight, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The FAA will allow Boeing (BA) employees to perform certain regulatory work on their own for three more years, according to the report, after the company's authority to perform such tasks on behalf of the FAA was set to expire today.

Among other issues, the FAA has been evaluating whether Boeing (BA) employees who make decisions on the agency’s behalf remain free of pressure from company management.

Aerospace manufacturers including Boeing (BA) have long been permitted under U.S. law to perform certain work on behalf of air safety regulators, much of it routine checks for compliance with federal regulations, but the system came under criticism after the 2018-19 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing's (BA) outlook has not improved, as delays in FAA approvals and aircraft deliveries add to pressure on the company, Invest Heroes writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.