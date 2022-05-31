Connexa Sports Technology discloses terms for $13M IPO, uplisting to Nasdaq

Connexa Sports Technology (CNXA) (OTCQB:SLBG), formerly known as Slinger Bag, has disclosed more terms for its proposed uplisting to Nasdaq and $12.5M initial public offering.

The sports technology and media company said it plans to offer 1.25M shares at the assumed priced of $10 per share, which is subject to change. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy 15% more additional shares at the IPO price.

Connexa has filed to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol CNXA. The company also plans to conduct a 1-for-10 reverse stock split ahead of the listing. Northland Capital Markets and Spartan Capital Securities are serving as lead bookrunners.

For the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, Connexa reported a net loss of $19M and net sales of $11M.

Connexa changed its name from Slinger Bag in April. The company specializes in products for ball sports, particularly racquet sports and baseball. Its product portfolio includes ball launchers, performance video and analytics, and instructional content.

The company’s shares are currently traded OTC under the symbol CNXA and were formerly traded under SLBG. As of Tuesday evening, Connexa had a market capitalization of around $47M.