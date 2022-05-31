Forbes canceling plan to go public via SPAC

May 31, 2022 6:39 PM ETMagnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

"Best CEO" 2020 Forbes Awards In Madrid

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images News

  • Forbes is canceling its plan to go public through a blank-check company, The New York Times reports, as the stock market has taken a turn for the worse in May,
  • The venerable business magazine had planned its debut via a special-purpose acquisition company, Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA), after an August 2021 announcement. And in February, cryptocurrency exchange Binance put $200 million into the deal - half of the $400 million in private investment in public equity commitments.
  • Forbes would have been valued at $630 million. But investor enthusiasm for SPACs has shrunk along with the S&P 500's valuation, and after a number of SPAC disappointments.
  • Axios earlier noted the deal had to be closed by the end of today, and Magnum Opus had already filed two deadline extensions, throwing some cold water on the transaction.
  • Other SPACs are still looking for deals in the media space - Group Nine Media execs have started a SPAC looking to consolidate digital media - despite some high-profile stumbles (of Vice's attempt to go public, and BuzzFeed's share decline).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.