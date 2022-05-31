Forbes canceling plan to go public via SPAC
May 31, 2022 6:39 PM ETMagnum Opus Acquisition Limited (OPA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Forbes is canceling its plan to go public through a blank-check company, The New York Times reports, as the stock market has taken a turn for the worse in May,
- The venerable business magazine had planned its debut via a special-purpose acquisition company, Hong Kong-based Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA), after an August 2021 announcement. And in February, cryptocurrency exchange Binance put $200 million into the deal - half of the $400 million in private investment in public equity commitments.
- Forbes would have been valued at $630 million. But investor enthusiasm for SPACs has shrunk along with the S&P 500's valuation, and after a number of SPAC disappointments.
- Axios earlier noted the deal had to be closed by the end of today, and Magnum Opus had already filed two deadline extensions, throwing some cold water on the transaction.
- Other SPACs are still looking for deals in the media space - Group Nine Media execs have started a SPAC looking to consolidate digital media - despite some high-profile stumbles (of Vice's attempt to go public, and BuzzFeed's share decline).