JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) has slipped 5.7% postmarket following its first-quarter earnings report, where revenues declined (but still topped expectations), and the company saw key user declines year-over-year.

Revenues fell 3% to $623.8 million, beating expectations (for $607.4 million) as usual. And net operating loss fell to $27.5 million from a year-ago operating loss of $87.3 million, thanks to Bigo turning profits since Q2 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income swung to a gain of $20.9 million from a loss of $24.1 million.

While Bigo continued to add users, overall, global average mobile monthly active users slid 19.2% to 274.7 million. Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live rose 8.8% to 31.7 million. But average mobile MAUs of Likee tumbled 46.3% to 61.8 million and mobile MAUs of Hago fell 28.8% to 9.3 million, each amid reduced spending on ads to acquire users.

Meanwhile, paying users of Bigo (including Bigo Live, Likee, and imo) fell 13%, to 1.45 million. Average revenue per paying user grew to $305.7 from $290.7.

"We achieved steady improvement in both our GAAP and non-GAAP profitability, when compared with prior year periods, and booked $59.2 million of positive net cash from operating activities," says CEO David Xueling Li, adding the company has kept up share buybacks.

Liquidity at quarter-end was $4.48 billion; net cash from operations for the first quarter was $59.2 million.

For Q2, it sees net revenues of $579 million-$600 million (considering the "potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic"), light of expectations for $636.3 million.