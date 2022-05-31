Energy-related stocks comprised four of May's top five performers on the S&P 500, led by Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), as the energy sector (XLE) significantly outperformed the market with a 16.8% return for the month.

Albemarle (ALB) closed -3.8% in Tuesday's trading but gained 35% for the month, according to Barron's, highlighted by the company's big guidance hike that came just three weeks since management issued previous guidance.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) jumped 28.8% in May, and nearly 70% YTD, reaping big benefits from higher oil prices; the stock kept climbing last week even as some analysts said it had become a bit frothy (I, II).

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) surged 28.3% in May, as investors have been steadily moving to utility stocks as a hedge against rising inflation.

Shares of software design company EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose 27.8% in May but are down nearly 50% YTD.

Rounding out the month's top five, Marathon Oil (MRO) gained 26% in May and 59% YTD.

Energy led last week's S&P sector standings as U.S. crude oil climbed to its highest level in more than 11 weeks.