Albemarle, Devon Energy were S&P's top two stock performers in May

May 31, 2022 7:41 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB), DVN, NRGMRO, EPAM, XLEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Growth arrow up and progress success business skill increase improvement graph on market profit stock background with goal of achievement futuristic finance economy.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Energy-related stocks comprised four of May's top five performers on the S&P 500, led by Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), as the energy sector (XLE) significantly outperformed the market with a 16.8% return for the month.

Albemarle (ALB) closed -3.8% in Tuesday's trading but gained 35% for the month, according to Barron's, highlighted by the company's big guidance hike that came just three weeks since management issued previous guidance.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) jumped 28.8% in May, and nearly 70% YTD, reaping big benefits from higher oil prices; the stock kept climbing last week even as some analysts said it had become a bit frothy (I, II).

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) surged 28.3% in May, as investors have been steadily moving to utility stocks as a hedge against rising inflation.

Shares of software design company EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose 27.8% in May but are down nearly 50% YTD.

Rounding out the month's top five, Marathon Oil (MRO) gained 26% in May and 59% YTD.

Energy led last week's S&P sector standings as U.S. crude oil climbed to its highest level in more than 11 weeks.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.